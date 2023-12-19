Cops intensify search for alleged holiday swindler, Francois Swart, as would-be overseas holidaymakers cry foul

Limpopo police said they are seeking information on the whereabouts of alleged holiday swindler, 39-year-old Francois Swart, whose Gauteng-based travel agency, Priority Escapes, is accused of defrauding holiday companies in Modimolle of money running into millions of rands. “Swart is alleged to have defrauded many would-be holidaymakers of hundreds of thousands of rands,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“According to the information available at this stage, a case of fraud was opened at the Modimolle police station in August. The complainant alleged that two companies were defrauded of more than R130,000 by Priority Escapes.” The police have since issued a warrant of arrest for Swart, the managing director of the travel agency Priority Escapes.

Alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart, 39, whose Gauteng-based travel agency, Priority Escapes defrauded holidaymakers. Picture: Supplied/SAPS It is alleged that Swart received full payment from the complainant, for him to fulfil holiday arrangements on their behalf. “The misrepresentation was furthered when the suspect issued documents purporting that the holiday was arranged and paid in full. It has since been confirmed that the documents the complainants received are false,” said Mashaba. Police appeal to anyone with knowledge of Swart’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or use the My SAPS App.

Police investigations are continuing. In August, IOL reported that the agency cancelled a holiday to the Maldives, leaving excited holidaymakers with dashed dreams. In an email to clients, Swart said the agency was unable to meet its financial obligations. There was no word on when or if people would be paid back their monies.