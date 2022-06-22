IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 22 Durban - In our top story, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has wished Transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni and her protectors a speedy recovery after they were involved in a car crash outside Ulundi on Tuesday. The incident is said to have occurred along the R66, when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident after a tyre burst.

The MEC was travelling from her engagement between the premier and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, to her next engagement at the Dannhauser Local Municipality, where she was going to launch a youth economic empowerment programme when the accident happened. The programme is expected to see more than 4,000 young people employed by the Department of Transport. Premier Zikalala has also assured the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the MEC and her protectors were receiving the best medical attention.

Read more here. Thousands of Emaswati who work for Inyatsi Construction have been left in limbo following attacks at the company’s operations. After an arson attack last week, the company suspended its operations Monday, resulting in over 2,300 workers being sent home.

They would not be earning a salary until the company resumes operations. According to sources in the kingdom, the company is reeling from arson attacks and damage to infrastructure, allegedly at the hands of Pro-Democracy movements. According to the company, the attacks have caused damage of over R65 million.

The owners of Inyatsi Construction are perceived to be linked to King Mswati. As a result of that narrative, the company has been at the centre of some of the arson attacks. At least three sources in Eswatini have told the Sunday Independent that those responsible for the attacks believed they were inflicting pain and frustration on King Mswati, who they believe has been delaying the country’s proposed dialogue. Read more here.

In the sports world, Kaizer Chiefs bolstered their midfield options as they announced the arrival of midfielder Yusuf Maart on a reported fee of R5m on Tuesday evening. Kaizer Chiefs have signed Yusuf Moegamat Maart on a three-year deal with a two-year option. The midfielder’s club performances have earned him nine national team call-ups between 2021 and 2022, and he is now a regular in the Bafana Bafana set-up.

“Maart will join the team for preseason training this week," the club revealed. The 26 year old Maart will have to quickly adapt to the high pressure cooker that is Chiefs and immediately hit the ground running. He will have to wrestle the likes of newly-signed Siyethemba Sithebe, George Matlou, Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander for a starting berth.

Read more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, The Gift of the Givers said on Tuesday it was gradually giving a water help to occupants in Gqeberha. Be that as it may, the non-legislative association said its efforts alone were insufficient as the dry spell circumstance in the Nelson Mandala Bay district stays desperate and would't be addressed for the time being.

The Gift of the Givers said the Nelson Mandela Bay region was two days from arriving at day zero and the taps will dry up. As per reports, water utilization expanded lately, coming down on the framework.The philanthropic association has figured out how to penetrate its third borehole on Tuesday. See more on this here.