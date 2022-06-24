IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - June 24 Durban - In our top story, Police in Delft, Cape Town, have launched manhunt for the suspects involved in a triple murder. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the bodies of two men and a woman were discovered in a shack at an informal settlement. Traut said the deceased were all in their 20s.

The shooting follows the murder of a police officer on Tuesday. Constable Shamielah Arendse, 26, was with her friends when she was shot dead. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Arendse was standing in front of her home with three people when armed men approached them and fired several shots. Potelwa said a murder docket had been opened and the Hawks had taken over the investigation.

Read more here. The country's first case of monkeypox was confirmed earlier today by Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla. During a briefing on his repeal of three Covid-19 regulations, he confirmed that a 30-year-old Johannesburg man, with no travel history, had tested positive for monkeypox.

The minister added that he man did not have any travel history. This news comes just hours after (most) residents welcomed news that face masks were no longer mandatory as well as the changes to the vaccination policy when entering SA and the numbers permitted at gatherings. Monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Phaahla said the NICD is conducting online in service training for health workers for them to be able to detect the disease so that the necessary laboratory tests can be done. See more on this here. In the sports world, Newcastle signed England goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley in a deal worth a reported £10 million ($12 million) on Thursday. Pope agreed a four-year contract with Eddie Howe's side after passing a medical on Tyneside.

The 30-year-old, who has eight England caps, established himself as one of his country's top keepers during 141 league appearances for the Clarets. Newcastle moved for Pope after Burnley were relegated to the Championship last season. Pope's swift return to the Premier League improves his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

See more here. You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL radio, Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) have announced the acquisition of Cape Town City footballer Luphumlo ‘Kaka’ Sifumba. The 16-year-old Sifumba made history last season as he became the youngest player to feature in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) competition which is widely regarded as the precursor to South African top-flight football.

The signing of Sifumba by Roc Nation forms part of their initiative to start recruiting sports stars in the early phase of their careers. In joining the Roc, he becomes the first South African footballer to be signed while also joining other South African sports stars such as rugby players Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi, cricket stars Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi as well as Netball star Bongiwe Msomi. Read more here.