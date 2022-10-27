IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin - October 27 In our top story, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, says government has no evidence to support claims of a planned terrorist attack in Sandton. The alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon by the US Embassy.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Embassy added that it had no further information about the timing, method or target of the potential attack. It advised US Embassy staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022. Read more here.

The DA has faced another defeat after their mayor in Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, was removed from the position during a motion of no confidence on Wednesday. Campbell faced a motion of no confidence from the minority party caucus, which consists of the parties AIC, ICM, PAC, UDM, ATM, NFP, and Cope. The motion was brought by the ANC.

Story continues below Advertisement

A total of 100 councillors supported her removal, while 93 voted against. Meanwhile, the EFF councillors abstained from voting. Former Ekurhuleni mayor and ANC member Mzwandile Masina is expected to be re-elected back into the position.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read more here. And in the sports world, Qatar is to drop pre-arrival Covid-19 tests for visitors in the run-up to the World Cup, which starts on November 20, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The relaxed measures, effective from November 1, were announced after Qatar last month said Covid vaccinations were not mandatory for the expected million-plus fans.

The 29-day tournament will be the first major global sporting event with fans since the Covid pandemic erupted in December 2019, killing more than six million people. The new measures cover all visitors arriving from November 1, when Qatar will be closed to anyone without a Hayya card - the mandatory document given to ticket holders and their guests, players, media, staff and officials. Read more here.

You know we love to end off with a feel good story here at IOL, An uMlazi, Durban, woman has broken a Guinness World Record. Vuyolwethu Simanile ate the most chicken feet in 60 seconds. According to the Guinness World Records website, Simanile consumed 121g (4.26oz) of chicken feet in 60 seconds.

A minimum of 110g (3.8oz) was required to be eaten in order to be considered record-worthy. Simanile and four other people competed against another at the Mashamplanes Lounge, a shisa nyama restaurant and bar in uMlazi. And according to the rules, competitors were allowed to eat only one chicken feet at a time.