Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 17

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

A traditional healer was found guilty of killing his girlfriend in the North West High Court, sitting in Mogwase, on Monday. Thapelo Ramoruki, 29, was found guilty of killing Tsholofelo Tsheko in Sandfontein, near Mogwase. The court found him guilty of a count of murder and pointing of a firearm. He was acquitted on a charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. On January 12, 2021, Ramoruki, who is a traditional healer, together with Tsheko, their one-month-old baby and Tsheko’s younger brother, drove to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for his child.

He took along petrol, a pellet gun, a knife, and traditional beer for that purpose. He poured petrol on his girlfriend and set her alight. He went on to stab her in the abdomen several times while she was burning. For more on this, read here. Teenage footballer Jake Daniels has become the first professional in the UK men's game in more than 30 years to come out as gay while still playing.

The 17-year-old Blackpool forward made the announcement. Daniels, who recently made his first-team debut for the club, said he confided in his team-mates in the youth team, who supported him. Read here for more on this story. The ANC in the Western Cape will be donating a new laptop, books and a study desk to the 20-year-old black Maties student whose belongings were reportedly urinated on in an alleged racist attack.

The valuables of the first year agricultural student, Babalo Ndwayana, were “soaked in pee” when a white undergraduate barged into his room and urinated all over his study desk, learning material and laptop. The incident allegedly took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Huis Marais residence. Ndwayana’s father, Mkuseli Kaduka, said although he is appreciative of the gesture, this incident should never have occurred.