Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 5

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories: The Economic Freedom Fighterd (EFF) have revealed that the murdered Hillary Gardee, 28, was shot execution style after a bullet was found lodged at the back of her head.

Hillary was found dead in bushes 45kms outside of Mbombela on Tuesday by passersby who were on their way to work. They reported the matter to police who later confirmed they were investigating the murder of the former EFF secretary general's daughter who had been missing since Friday after she was last spotted at her local supermarket. The party’s national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said they were going to do further investigation on cellphones and other banking creditors.

For more on this read here. IOL recently launched My Fellow South Africans an editorial campaign which aims to build a more inclusive society by introducing South Africans to each other. Zandile Ngcobo graced us with her positive energy, she is a lady that sells fruits in Durban CBD who describes herself as an open book.

Financial constraints forced Zandile into being a vendor, her dream was to become an animal doctor. Ngcobo feels South Africans should be even more welcoming to foreigners, particularly those who come from neighbouring countries in Africa. Ngcobo hopes more South Africans can open their hearts to refugees and immigrants from the rest of the continent so we can build a more diverse and cohesive society.

