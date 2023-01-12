Dogs who mauled former footballer to death put down

Durban - The three dogs who mauled their owner to death at the weekend have been put down. Former soccer player Philemon Mulala, 60, was found face down in the garden of his North West home on Saturday.

It was his wife, Lillian Chileshe, who made the gruesome discovery after load shedding. Police said she had been busy on the other side of the house when she heard barking but didn't bother to check because they lived on a busy street and the dogs frequently barked. Lillian told News 24 that she couldn't believe the dogs turned on them.

She said she found her husband laying face down in the garden. His throat had been bitten, and he sustained injuries to his arms and face. This week, Keshvi Nair, spokesperson for NSPCA, said they were contacted shortly after the alleged attack. "All three dogs were removed by the NSPCA and the Mahikeng SPCA. Contrary to many media reports, the dogs are not pit bulls. They are mixed-breed dogs.

"The SPCA does not re-home aggressive animals. Therefore, after being assessed, a decision was made to humanely euthanise all three of the dogs. "An inquest docket has been opened by the SAPS." IOL