Thursday, July 6, 2023

East London SPCA faces closure over R300,000 utility bill debt to Buffalo City, but your donations can save them

East London SPCA faces closure if debt cannot be resolved; urgently pays R300,000 to restore essential utilities. Picture: East London SPCA

Published 1h ago

The East London SPCA is facing possible closure if it cannot resolve outstanding debt of over R300,000 owed to the Buffalo City Metro.

The SPCA is appealing to members of the public to help pay the R300,000 as a matter of urgency to have its essential utilities restored. They have launched a crowdfunding initiative which can be accessed at the end of this article.

The East London SPCA has expressed its deep concern over the current financial struggles they faced, due to mismanagement by its previous management committee.

As a result of mismanagement by its previous management committee, it now needs to pay huge municipal rates to keep operations running to the facility that has been has been taking care of the animals for 109 years.

To address the historic debt, the SPCA in East London established a committee that has been actively engaging in negotiations with creditors regarding compromises and payment plans.

It said significant progress had been made, with the municipality agreeing to write off 50% of outstanding debt.

“In order to proceed with this arrangement, the municipality requires payment of just over R300,000 as a matter of urgency, to restore essential utilities to the East London SPCA, enabling it to continue its vital work,” SPCA East London, senior inspector Ian Lombard said.

Lombard further added that over the past two months, approved funding from the trust has assisted with staff salaries due to insufficient donations to cover the SPCA's expenses.

He said an urgent plea goes out to the community and businesses in the East London area to rally behind this critical cause and not to forsake those animals, who are neglected, lost, unwanted, abandoned and abused.

“Without the generous support of the public, the East London SPCA, which has been taking care of the animals for the last 109 years, faces imminent closure,” Lombard added.

– To the East London SPCA and make it sustainable, use the link to donate:

