East London SPCA faces closure over R300,000 utility bill debt to Buffalo City, but your donations can save them

The East London SPCA is facing possible closure if it cannot resolve outstanding debt of over R300,000 owed to the Buffalo City Metro. The SPCA is appealing to members of the public to help pay the R300,000 as a matter of urgency to have its essential utilities restored. They have launched a crowdfunding initiative which can be accessed at the end of this article.

The East London SPCA has expressed its deep concern over the current financial struggles they faced, due to mismanagement by its previous management committee. As a result of mismanagement by its previous management committee, it now needs to pay huge municipal rates to keep operations running to the facility that has been has been taking care of the animals for 109 years. To address the historic debt, the SPCA in East London established a committee that has been actively engaging in negotiations with creditors regarding compromises and payment plans.

It said significant progress had been made, with the municipality agreeing to write off 50% of outstanding debt. “In order to proceed with this arrangement, the municipality requires payment of just over R300,000 as a matter of urgency, to restore essential utilities to the East London SPCA, enabling it to continue its vital work,” SPCA East London, senior inspector Ian Lombard said. Lombard further added that over the past two months, approved funding from the trust has assisted with staff salaries due to insufficient donations to cover the SPCA's expenses.