Foul smell leads Eastern Cape police to poached abalone worth R700k

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape are warning landlords that illegal activities will have their properties forfeited to the state after they discovered R700 000 worth of abalone at a rented house. Neighbours alerted police to a foul smell emanating from a house in Daniel Street in Korsten, fearing there could be a decomposing body on the property.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said officers from Gelvandale police station responded to the complaint on Tuesday at about 2pm. “There was no one at the house at the time and police had forced entry into the house by breaking the door. On entering, dry and wet abalone as well as processing equipment which included burners, buckets and deep freezers were found. “A total of 471 units of dried abalone and 4 396 units of wet abalone were confiscated. The total estimated value of the abalone is R688 000,” Naidu said.

She said the confiscated molluscs were taken away for storage by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs. Police also seized the processing equipment. Naidu said the Uitenhage Stock Theft Unit will be conducting an investigation.

Police Commissioner in the Nelson Mandela Bay District, Major General Vuyisile Ncata thanked members of the community for alerting the police on their suspicions. “We are warning landlords that their properties could be forfeited to the state if their tenants are caught using their premises to conduct illegal criminal activities. We will work with the necessary authorities, and owners can lose their properties. “Owners need to profile their tenants before leasing out their property as well as making regular visits to their property. Their property can be seized under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

