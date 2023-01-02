Cape Town - The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has condemned the latest pit bull attack after 43-year-old Melitta Sekole died after two of the dogs attacked her at Ga-Makgatho village outside Senwabarwana. It reported that she was walking to her workplace last week when the incident occurred and later succumbed to her injuries at the Pietersburg Provincial Hospital.

The foundation had started a petition calling for the ban of pit bulls and calling on the national government to heed the call after almost 138,000 people had signed the petition. The petition was handed over to the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza’s office last month.

Through a statement, the foundation’s founder, Sizwe Kupelo, said that attacks should not be happening if government would listen to the thousands who signed the petition and ban these wild animals living among people. “Thought it won’t bring back their loved ones, we encourage families of the victims and survivors of pit bull attacks to file civil lawsuits against dog owners,” he said. The Police In Limpopo have since arrested a 62-year-old man after his dogs attacked Melitta Sekole.

Also, in November, speaking to the SABC, The PitBull Federation of South Africa called for stricter regulations around the breeding of the dog in the country. The Federation’s calls came after a pit bull claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy in Bloemfontein. Meanwhile, in Cape Town, a few weeks back, a 43-year-old woman, Phunyezwa Bongoza, was attacked by pit bulls in Cape Town.

