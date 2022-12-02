Head chef allegedly mauled by pit bulls in Port Alfred described as a loving mother

Durban - The woman who was mauled by pit bulls in Port Alfred on Sunday will be remembered for her well-lived life. Zimkhitha Gaga, 37, was walking on Alfred Road when she was attacked and died just before 8am.

Police said two witnesses alerted a security guard to the attack, but Gaga died before medical help could arrive. This week, her family told News24 that Gaga would be remembered for a life well-lived. Her sister, Nomhle Gaga, told News24 she was an independent, well-educated person who loved her children.

Nomhle told News24 that her sister had been on her way to work as a head chef. Her funeral, according to reports in News24, is scheduled to take place next week. The family told News24 that they were aware of the severity of injuries her sister suffered.

This week, the NSPCA’s Keshni Nair said while the three pit bulls were brought to them for safekeeping, there was no confirmation that they were responsible for the attack. “Three dogs were brought to the local SPCA for safekeeping. However, to date, there has been no confirmation that these dogs were behind the death of the woman in Port Alfred on Sunday morning. “A few animals in the surrounding area of the incident were swabbed down, and we are still waiting for the results of the tests. This is still an ongoing investigation by the SAPS.”

