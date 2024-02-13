Top 5 dining spots in the Eastern Cape this month of love

The month of love can be filled with surprises and fine dining, normally an expensive treat for those with deeper pockets, is a lovely treat one may expect for such a special occasion. We look at some of those most extravagant dinner and dining experiences in the beautiful province of the Eastern Cape.

With its beautiful scenic views and sandy beaches, the Eastern Cape boasts culinary spots for your needs. To make this month that much sweeter for you and your partner. Le Grato Italian Restaurant Le Grato Restaurant. Photo: website/Le Grato Located in Beacon Bay Crossing in East London, this restaurant boasts not only a stylish interior but comes with a soothing ambiance. Its seasoned chefs perfected Italian cuisine using exotic ingredients and a wood-fired inferno oven for that smokey taste on a steak you love. The restaurant also has a top of the range cigar lounge. Patrons can expect melodic jazz and saxophone vibes along with Italian music to round up their experience.

De Kelder De Kelder. Photo: Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism Located in Summerstrand in Gqeberha along the pristine beachfront in Nelson Mandela Bay next to the Protea-Marine Hotel said to be one of the top seafood restaurants. The yellow-wood furniture offers cosy scenic and uninterrupted view of the bay with soft music playing in the background. The restaurant also has a bar lough equipped with top of the range smooth single malt or liquor. Reservations are essential.

Ginger The Restaurant Ginger The Restaurant. Photo: website The restaurant is located at the entrance of the Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment Complex and a few steps from Shark Rock Pier and Hobie Beach in Gqeberha. It boasts a unique approach to fine dining with a chic approach using contemporary ingredients but putting its modern take on to new and classic cuisine ideas. Diners are invited to enjoy drinks on the deck while relaxing to the sounds and sight of the sea.

The restaurant also has an award-winning wine list a quaffer and connoisseur would enjoy. Grazia Fine Food & Wine Grazia Fine Food & Wine. Credit: TripAdvisor The contemporary restaurant is located in Quigney in East London is in its 20th year of business and has a European culture of cuisine. The restaurant is centrally located and has breathtaking views of Orient Beach and Eastern Beach.