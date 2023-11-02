Emerging black entrepreneur ‘democratising’ wealth creation in SA through property investment

Creating generational wealth can be daunting. Most people do not even know where to start. This entrepreneur says he has some of the solutions. The founder and chief executive of Johannesburg-based InvestRand, Ezra Rasethe, says he is leading a campaign to democratise wealth generation in the country through property investment.

Rasethe’s path into property ownership began with a desire to assist friends and family members who were looking to invest in high-quality properties. Recognising the difficulties that regular South Africans encounter while navigating the property market, Rasethe established his company, a property technology (proptech) innovation that aims to ease the intricacies of property investing. “In the South African context, where we're transitioning from a legacy of apartheid that excluded black people from owning property and land, there's an urgent need for transformative solutions,” said Rasethe.

“My company is committed to changing the way people think about land ownership and property investment. Our mission is to empower ordinary South Africans to create long-term wealth through property in a landscape where traditional retirement banking investments may not be the only viable alternative. “We’re not just revolutionising the property market; we’re rewriting the narrative of wealth creation and financial security, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate in, and benefit from the real estate market.” He went on to say that the platform reduces the complexity of property investing, making it simple, accessible, and profitable, democratising wealth generation for everybody.

According to the firm, the unique three-sided marketplace catering to investors, sellers, and service providers distinguishes InvestRand from competition. Investing in real estate is one of the most dependable and successful methods to accumulate money. Real estate investing has various advantages, including passive income, possible appreciation, and tax advantages. “If done right, real estate investing can be a great wealth hack for ordinary South Africans,” said Rasethe.