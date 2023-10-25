International investors flock to KZN South Coast as property and infrastructure boom draws attraction

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Coast, known for its picturesque coastal beauty, is fast becoming a hotspot for property development and infrastructure upgrades, drawing investors and attention from around the world. Recent projects and ongoing initiatives are poised to reshape the region, creating jobs and strengthening the local economy.

One of the notable developments driving this transformation is Serenity Hills, an R800 million eco-estate led by developer Reece Daniel. "It's been incredible witnessing the development and infrastructural improvements taking place along the KZN South Coast recently, and we definitely anticipate this as a sign of things to come," Daniel said. Daniel highlights the profound impact on the local community, with local and international investments fuelling economic growth.

"I think this is the start of great things for the area," he adds. Despite launching Phase 1 in the second half of 2022, Serenity Hills has already sold 50% of its units to investors from across the globe. The development's focus on state-of-the-art security, eco-conscious living, on-site facilities, and community upliftment initiatives has contributed to its popularity.

Home construction is set to commence in November this year following property transfers at the deeds office. Serenity Hills is just one example of the major developments transforming the KZN South Coast. The 1,300-hectare Renishaw Coastal Precinct in Scottburgh and Bahari Bay in Shelly Beach are also contributing to the region's revival.

House prices have surged by an impressive 50% over the past five years. Infrastructure projects further enhance the region's appeal. The recent R11 million upgrade of Margate Airport and the N2 Wild Coast Road (N2WCR) project, connecting KZN with the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, are reducing travel times and improving accessibility.

The R580 million upgrade of the P395 in Port Shepstone, the KZN South Coast's economic hub, is already under way. This 25-kilometre road rehabilitation project will take 30 months to complete, enhancing accessibility to Port Shepstone, just an hour-and-a-half's drive from Durban. MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, expressed optimism about the impact of these projects.

"Good roads and generally well-maintained infrastructure assist in drawing tourists, thus boosting the economy," he said. In addition, Port Shepstone is set to become a focal point with the development of the R550 million Port Shepstone Mall, expected to be completed by October 2024. This catalytic project will serve as the primary service hub of the district, offering 30,000 square metres of retail space and public facilities.

Additionally, the 25,000 square metres distribution hub and head offices for Bargain Wholesalers, the region's largest distribution centre, have been completed. Local initiatives are also playing a vital role in the revitalisation of the KZN South Coast. Tidy Towns, an active citizen initiative led by Reg Horne, has garnered thousands of members in Shelly Beach.

The group has undertaken projects to improve public spaces, beaches, and parks, fostering a sense of pride and community involvement. "The way things are going, it's becoming increasingly evident that those wanting to invest in property on the KZN South Coast are well advised to get in early," added Daniel. "The upward trend is only set to continue as public-private partnerships develop, and the real value of this area is unleashed."