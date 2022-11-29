Margate Airport brought back to life with R11 million upgrade

Durban — The newly revamped Margate Airport on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast will benefit local communities in Shobashobane and surrounding areas because of job creation and business opportunities.
This was the view of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC Siboniso Duma during the launch on Sunday.
Duma said the Ugu district and Ray Nkonyeni municipality have been waiting for this opportunity.
Duma said he wanted children in the community surrounding this airport to know what an aeroplane looks like, and what it does.
Duma said tourists, businessmen and businesswomen will now have a choice of flying directly to Margate through this airport – instead of having to land at the King Shaka International Airport and driving all the way to the south coast.
South Coast community make inroads in business
‘Uplifting communities’ a priority of iSimangaliso Wetland Park
iSimangaliso Wetland Park CEO agrees Mkuze Airport will be a tourism boost
New Mkuze airport to play role in reviving tourism and business potential in northern KZN
Economic recovery and investment running in the billions since Dube-Ncube took over as KZN premier
Duma added the revamp of the airport was money well spent, adding that projects such as these bring more hope that South Africa’s dream will be realised. Duma said Durban beaches have been hit by an E coli scare while those on the south coast are clean and with high water quality – of which seven of them are blue flagged.
Duma said that the beaches were a huge attraction.
Duma said the airport will help the development of the south coast region by attracting more business investments into the region.
“We hope that more young people will find jobs in the business opportunities we foresee through the future growth of this airport,” he concluded.
Sam Airlines CEO Miles van der Molen said the airline will operate two flights a day – one in the morning, and another in the afternoon, seven days a week.
“The revamp and unveiling of this airport will allow us to improve on our passenger service delivery.
“The most important spin-off of this project is that it will bring many job opportunities into the area of Ugu District,” Molen said.
The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (RKM) mayor Skhumbuzo Mqadi said most of the south coast was in desperate need of service delivery, employment opportunities and good roads.
Mqandi also requested that the airport fire department and equipment was upgraded.
“Improving accessibility to the KZN south coast is not only a priority for increasing the number of tourists to our destination, but also to position the region to attract investors,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE).
Mangcu said the renovation of Margate Airport creates great prospects for businesses based there, as well as those located beyond the Margate borders, while also opening up the logistics sector.
The R11 million upgrade was undertaken in partnership with RKM, the EDTEA and the private sector. The municipal-owned Margate Airport has undergone extensive refurbishment, upgrading the airport to a Category 4.
Mangcu said this elevated position allows for two scheduled flights daily – morning and afternoon – (except on Saturdays) with an aircraft capacity of 47 passengers. This renovation focus was more on the land side of the airport which included an infrastructure upgrade and extension of the terminal building, the restrooms, parking areas and the commercial precinct.
Daily News