Margate Airport brought back to life with R11 million upgrade

Durban — The newly revamped Margate Airport on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast will benefit local communities in Shobashobane and surrounding areas because of job creation and business opportunities. This was the view of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) MEC Siboniso Duma during the launch on Sunday.

Duma said the Ugu district and Ray Nkonyeni municipality have been waiting for this opportunity. Duma said he wanted children in the community surrounding this airport to know what an aeroplane looks like, and what it does. Duma said tourists, businessmen and businesswomen will now have a choice of flying directly to Margate through this airport – instead of having to land at the King Shaka International Airport and driving all the way to the south coast.

Duma added the revamp of the airport was money well spent, adding that projects such as these bring more hope that South Africa’s dream will be realised. Duma said Durban beaches have been hit by an E coli scare while those on the south coast are clean and with high water quality – of which seven of them are blue flagged. Duma said that the beaches were a huge attraction. Duma said the airport will help the development of the south coast region by attracting more business investments into the region.

“We hope that more young people will find jobs in the business opportunities we foresee through the future growth of this airport,” he concluded. Sam Airlines CEO Miles van der Molen said the airline will operate two flights a day – one in the morning, and another in the afternoon, seven days a week. “The revamp and unveiling of this airport will allow us to improve on our passenger service delivery.

“The most important spin-off of this project is that it will bring many job opportunities into the area of Ugu District,” Molen said. Phelisa Mangcu (CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise), Mpumi Mpofu (CEO of Airports Company South Africa) and Khetha Zulu (Ray Nkonyeni Municipality Acting Municipal Manager). Supplied by SCTIE The Ray Nkonyeni Municipality (RKM) mayor Skhumbuzo Mqadi said most of the south coast was in desperate need of service delivery, employment opportunities and good roads. Mqandi also requested that the airport fire department and equipment was upgraded.

“Improving accessibility to the KZN south coast is not only a priority for increasing the number of tourists to our destination, but also to position the region to attract investors,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE). Mangcu said the renovation of Margate Airport creates great prospects for businesses based there, as well as those located beyond the Margate borders, while also opening up the logistics sector. The R11 million upgrade was undertaken in partnership with RKM, the EDTEA and the private sector. The municipal-owned Margate Airport has undergone extensive refurbishment, upgrading the airport to a Category 4.