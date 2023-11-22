‘All sorts of fraudulent documents’: Man arrested in Pretoria CBD for selling fake IDs, matric and birth certificates, bank statements

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Pretoria central for allegedly selling fraudulent documents, including birth certificates, fake identity documents, and fake doctors’ notes. The man, who is a South African national, was also selling fake identity documents, according to Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, spokesperson for the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

Mahamba said the operation was initiated after the TMPD received a tip-off from the SAPS crime intelligence unit, about a man producing fraudulent government documents at Van Erkom Building, situated at 217 Pretorius Street in the city centre. The man was arrested during a joint operation by the TMPD and the SAPS crime intelligence unit. “In the Pretoria CBD, one suspect was arrested by members from the TMPD accident unit with the crime intelligence unit for fraud. The suspect has an office where he sells fraudulent documents from Home Affairs, licensing departments and other institutions,” said Mahamba.

“In his office he was found busy with fraudulent documents for a vehicle. All sorts of fraudulent documents were found in his office, ranging from fake licences, fake identity documents, fake bank statements, fake matric certificates and fake doctor’s notes, among others.” A 43-year-old man was arrested in Pretoria central for allegedly selling fraudulent documents, including IDs, birth certificates, matric certificates and bank statements. Picture: Tshwane Metro Police Department The TMPD warned that it will continue to monitor and clamp down on the scourge of crime bedevilling the capital city. “Well done to the teams for working very hard to curb the scourge of crime in Tshwane,” said Mahamba.

Earlier this year, a Limpopo woman, Miranda Thandaza Lubisi aged 22, was sentenced to pay R10,000 or spend two years in jail after she used fraudulent documents to get vehicle finance to buy a Hyundai Atos. Spokesperson for the Hawks in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke said the Hyundai Atos, valued at over R340, 000, was financed by Wesbank last year. “Miranda Thandaza Lubisi was sentenced for fraud by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on May 12, 2023,” Maluleke said at the time.