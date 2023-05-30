Pretoria – As South Africa prepares to join the global community in celebrating the annual International Children’s Day, the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria has donated a consignment of food items to the Bramley Child and Youth Care Centre. The residential care facility caters for traumatised, abused, and neglected children, removed from their unstable home circumstances usually by court order.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong handed over the donated of food parcels, accompanied by Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. “As you know, China and South Africa are very good friends, very good partners. So with this event, we are working with the Department (of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities) and Bramley Children’s Home to show our care and support for these lovely children to provide food supplies to them,” said the Chinese diplomat. Donation of food parcels in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied “We are here to support the children and youth who are in need.

“As you might know, Professor Professor Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping started this gesture, working with the Organization of African First Ladies (Oaflad). As the embassy, we are happy to implement that initiative as we will be celebrating the International Children’s Day soon,” said Chen. Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong. Picture: Supplied The International Children’s Day is widely celebrated on the 1st of June annually, with its origin dating back to the World Conference for the Well-being of Children in Geneva in 1925. “Children are the future of the country, these children here, we look forward to succeed in their studies and hopefully we will welcome them to China to learn Chinese and to know more about China,” he said.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at a donation of food parcels in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied Dlamini Zuma said the partnership with China in donating to the needy children was part of the multi-faceted co-operation between Beijing and Pretoria. “If we do not look after children then we are not worthy of the future. We have a long relationship with the People’s Republic of China. We have partnerships in various areas, but this is a very important one. It is not only here, but we have been partnering in other areas and we are very excited about it,” she said. Manager of the Bramley Child and Youth Care Centre, Caren Malherbe. Picture: Supplied Manager of the Bramley Child and Youth Care Centre, Caren Malherbe said her facility caters for 46 children who attend different schools daily.