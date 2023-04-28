Crime Prevention Wardens to help fight crime and youth unemployment - Panyaza Lesufi

Cape Town - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says establishment of the Crime Prevention Wardens initiative is the way to augment the crime-fighting efforts of law enforcement officers across Gauteng whilst tackling the issue of youth unemployment. This comes after the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi pronounced in his State of the Province Address that fighting crime is an apex priority.

He says that the recruitment drive attracted 21 000 applications from across the five regions, and after careful evaluation, 10 650 applicants were shortlisted for the next stage. "This rigorous process produced 6 000 dynamic and physically adept young people who have undergone intensive training over the last three months. ‘’Today (Friday) is the culmination of that training and the deployment of these wardens to the various hotspot areas in Gauteng, which include townships, informal settlements, and hostels to ensure the safety and security of residents in the province.

‘’Starting on May 1 2023, the first cohort, consisting of 3 200 wardens, will begin patrolling the streets. The second cohort is scheduled to complete their programme at the end of May,’’ Lesufi said. He said that the use of E-policing in the fight against crime in Crime Prevention Wardens (CPWs) will strengthen the existing law enforcement officials in the fight against crime at the ward level.

‘’They will use e-Policing solutions such as drones and helicopters to eliminate criminal elements in the various Gauteng communities. ‘’Their deployment in hotspot areas forms part of targeted crime prevention operations to deter and detect criminal activities and squeeze the space for criminals to operate. These interventions contribute to the reduction of serious crimes,’’ Lesufi said. Lesufi further continued that the CPWs will initially focus on 361 wards in the Township Informal Settlements (TISH) areas and later expand across Gauteng.

‘’Permanent employment opportunities for the wardens will be extended to include helicopter and drone pilots. Locally manufactured vehicles will be procured to fight crime and enable the wardens to patrol communities. Crime Prevention Wardens to increase police visibility across Gauteng. “These Crime Prevention Wardens that start their work today will be responsible for ensuring police visibility at the ward level. They will work closely with Community Patrollers to educate the public about ward-based policing,’’ he said. Lesufi said CPWs would also form partnerships with schools across the province to address criminal elements in and outside the premises of learning and provide the necessary support and timely response to crime incidents.

‘’They will also be responsible for eradicating “lawlessness” through heightened law enforcement operations. ‘’They will prevent incidents of illegal land occupation which extends to the damage to state infrastructure. ‘’Land invasion challenges will be resolved in collaboration with the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and Human Settlements,’’ he said.

Lesufi alluded that the fight against crime is a collaborative effort, and to fight crime in the province successfully, as a government must do it with others. ‘’We need a multi-sectoral, multi-sectoral approach that includes police, the private sector, as well as members of the community. ‘’We urge members of the community to report all elements of crime. By working together, we can ensure safe and secure communities for all, and this pass-out is evidence that we are a government at work.

‘’As I had committed in the State of the Province Address, this government will talk less and do more,’’ Lesufi adds. He concluded that in May, they would connect in suburbs, townships, businesses, schools and other public places with hi-tech face and car recognition CCTV. ‘’We will arm our residents with panic buttons that will be linked to our law enforcement agencies.