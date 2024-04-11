A dispute between the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and petroleum companies could spell disaster at the country's airports. Already overall jet fuel levels have dipped below the recommended five days cover due to the refinery preparing for the shutdown.

According to the Airports Company SA (Acsa) the five-day stock holding of fuel provides a buffer to deal with any unforeseen short-term interruptions that may occur in the jet fuel supply chain. According to a statement from Acsa, the company was requested, on behalf of the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) with respect to ongoing engagements between Sapia, Sars and individual petroleum companies, to resolve a tax dispute relating to the use of the multi-product pipeline from Durban to Johannesburg, and related storage facilities. Acsa explained that it was concerned about the negative impact of the fuel shortage on its airport operations.

"The inland refinery, which is also the main source of jet fuel into OR Tambo International Airport is preparing for its planned temporary shutdown sometime between May and June this year, leading to a greater reliance on imported fuel from Durban. These eventualities have been anticipated and jet fuel supply will continue, making use of the said alternative routes," Acsa said. This planned shutdown coincides with the challenges posed by the Sars impasse with the parties. Acsa said its communication with all parties, attempting to resolve the issue.

"We request patience from stakeholders until we receive firm feedback from Sars, Sapia and the petroleum companies on the resolution of this matter," Acsa said. The company further emphasised once again that the responsibility to keep adequate stocks of jet fuel to meet the demands of airlines lies with the fuel suppliers and Sapia using Acsa’s infrastructure. "Airlines forecast their demand accurately and make arrangements to supply this demand and enter into contracts with fuel suppliers. Sapia and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy have a responsibility to ensure continuity and security of supply.