‘Do not campaign at our schools’ - Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane warns political parties

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has “vehemently condemned” political party campaigns at public schools, during time for classes. Chiloane made the remarks after an unnamed political party alleged unleashed a campaign trail at some schools in Eldorado Park on Thursday.

The provincial education department said the political party’s activities happened while learning and teaching was taking place. “We strongly condemn the intrusion of political parties into Gauteng public schools. Education environments must remain apolitical to ensure a focused and unbiased learning atmosphere, curriculum delivery time, must always be respected, no one must disrupt schools,” said Chiloane. Learners at Morholeni High School in Hlanganani, Limpopo. File Picture Last week, as election mood intensifies across South Africa, opposition parties have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to use next month’s State of the Nation address (Sona) to declare a provisional election date.

The Mercury newspaper reported that Ramaphosa is consulting with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on a date for the elections, which must be held within 90 days of the end of the current legislature’s term in May. The IEC has suggested May 22 as the date for the elections but the ultimate decision rests with Ramaphosa. The IEC has said the elections will be held somewhere from May and August to elect a new National Assembly, and the legislature in each province.

“These will be the seventh elections held under democracy since the end of apartheid in 1994. The new national council of provinces will be elected at the first sitting of each provincial legislature,” the IEC said. Parties are wary that if Ramaphosa officially promulgates the election date during the Sona on February 8, then this will bring the voter registration window to a close and are instead suggesting that he provide a provisional date. The IEC will hold its final voter registration drive on the weekend of February 3 and 4.