Parties want election date hint at Sona

Opposition parties have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to use next month’s State of the Nation address (Sona) to declare a provisional election date. Ramaphosa is consulting with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on a date for the elections, which must be held within 90 days of the end of the current legislature’s term in May.

The IEC has suggested May 22 as the date for the elections but the ultimate decision rests with Ramaphosa. The IEC has said the elections will be held somewhere from May and August to elect a new National Assembly, and the legislature in each province. “These will be the seventh elections held under democracy since the end of apartheid in 1994. The new national council of provinces will be elected at the first sitting of each provincial legislature,” the IEC said. Parties are wary that if Ramaphosa officially promulgates the election date during the Sona on February 8, then this will bring the voter registration window to a close and are instead suggesting that he provide a provisional date. The IEC will hold its final voter registration drive on the weekend of February 3 and 4.

DA national spokesperson Werner Horn said while Ramaphosa was under no obligation by law to announce the election date at any specific point, the party supported the view that he should use Sona to indicate when the elections were likely to take place. “It is advisable that the announcement is made sooner rather than later. While the Constitution allows for the election to take place at any date between May 8 and August 8, parties, the IEC and the electorate would be helped if there was some certainty on the date,” Horn said. He said historically, the IEC had noted an uptick in voter registration once the election date was announced.

“Opposition parties are mindful that the ANC internally is aware of when the elections will take place while other parties will have to wait to implement the logistical considerations in a typical campaign including posters, leaflets and advertising. The inside knowledge that the ANC has is a disadvantage to opposition parties.” ActionSA’s chief strategist, André Coetzee said it was advisable that Ramaphosa announce a planned date and not an officially proclaimed date during the Sona. “This would allow time for unregistered voters to register and for parties to prepare. Essentially Ramaphosa should delay the official proclamation for as long as possible. We are already planning for the elections and would like Ramaphosa to confirm the date that he is thinking of, and later he can make a formal proclamation.”

African Transformation Movement’s communications manager Mxolisi Makhubu said if the election date was announced at the Sona, it would allow all parties to adequately plan for a successful election. He said self-funded parties needed to stretch their financial resources and use time-lines to reach their constituents and voter base. EFF leader Julius Malema, speaking in Durban earlier this month, called on Ramaphosa to immediately announce the date for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Malema said there was no logical reason or excuse to prolong the election date announcement any longer. “Ramaphosa must accept that his term, that has been defined by failure, has come to an end and give the nation an election date so it can prepare itself for a future that does not include him. On the 4th of February 2024, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will hold its second registration weekend, and the EFF encourages all unregistered South Africans to register to vote and for those who have voted before to check if they still appear on the voters’ roll.” UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa was unlikely to announce the election date if the ANC was not ready and without the approval of the National Executive Committee.

“If the ANC leadership is not ready then he will not make an immediate announcement although there is risk in delaying the announcement, especially after Jacob Zuma announced his backing for the MK Party. If he does make an announcement at Sona then it will be a great achievement for parties who can start planning their logistics, but this is unlikely to happen.” Build One South Africa movement (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane said voter registration was a priority over Ramaphosa announcing the election date. “The priority is to get young people registered to vote and we do not want to get to an election without giving as many people as possible this opportunity,” Maimane said.