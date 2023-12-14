Ekurhuleni man, 50, jailed for allegedly stealing money from his mother’s handbag

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he was arrested for allegedly stealing money from his 74-year-old mother in Daveyton. The man was arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) on Tuesday.

“The 74-year-old female complainant alleges that on December 6, at 11am, while she and her naughty son, the suspect, were relaxing at home, she quickly went to the bathroom. The mother left behind a handbag containing an undisclosed amount of money,” EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said. “When she (the mother) came back, the son was nowhere to be found. Money was missing from the handbag. The mother said she is sure that the money was stolen by her son.” A 50-year-old man was arrested in Daveyton, Gauteng, after he allegedly stole money from his 74-year-old mother. The man's face is covered as he has not appeared in court. Picture: EMPD The mother alleged that in the previous week, the 50-year-old son had stolen the memory card of her cellphone, and a two-plate stove.

At the time when he was confronted about the missing memory card and stove, the man denied having any knowledge of the property. However, Thepa said during a thorough body search, the missing memory card was found on the man, and the stove was found in his room. “The sick and tired parent, registered a case of theft and the perpetrator was arrested and taken to the Daveyton police station. The detained suspect is expected to appear at the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Thepa.

