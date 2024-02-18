Explosion at Joburg substation: City Power says time of electricity restoration not known yet

City of Joburg’s power utility, City Power on Sunday said its teams were on site, conducting assessments at the Lunar substation in Lenasia. This follows an explosion at the substation on Saturday night.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said officials were still assessing the extent of the damage. “Through assessments, we will be able to determine the cause of the explosion and the extent of the damage caused to the substation,” Mangena said. “The recovery plan will then be produced, and will be executed when clearance to operate is authorised,” he said.

"It is only when work begins on site that we will be able to provide an estimated time of restoration." The outage caused by the explosion has affects Joburg residents in Lenasia South, Migson Manor, Finetown, Mountain View and surroundings areas. "We apologise for the inconvenience this causes our customers in the affected areas," said Mangena.

Last week, IOL reported that a Johannesburg businessman was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of a City Power owned 11KV mini-substation, which disappeared from the power utility's Booysens premises 10 years ago. The power utility said officials made the discovery of the allegedly stolen mini-substation during a revenue collection drive in Lenasia on Thursday. At the time, Mangena said the mini-substation was found connected in the businessman's residential premises in Lenasia.

It is alleged that the customer initially applied for a three-phase meter, but he obtained a mini-substation illegally. "The utility’s records show that at the time, four mini-substations were procured, however, one disappeared without a trace. "The local energy supplier team found the missing mini-substation at the businessman’s premises after a request by a new business nearby to be connected to the grid through the same equipment," he said in a statement.