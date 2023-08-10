Fast and furious Mzansi edition? Arrested BMW M3 driver clocked 275 km/h on N1, while Merc driver hit 222 km/h

Two drivers are expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, after they were arrested by the Gauteng Traffic Police’s high-speed unit for driving at excessive speed on the N1 freeway. The two men were arrested on Tuesday night around Sandton and Midrand.

“The 26-year-old speedster in Sandton was caught excessively speeding a blue BMW M3 Coupe at 275 km/h on a prescribed 120 km/h zone,” said Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane. “Meanwhile, the other 23-year-old speedster was caught excessively driving a white Mercedes-Benz on the N1 Midrand at 222 km/h,” he said. Maremane said the drivers were arrested on the spot and detained at Midrand and Sandton police stations, respectively.

Two drivers, aged 26 and 23-years-old, will today appear before the Midrand Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for driving at excessive speed. File Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) “The driver that was detained in Sandton was travelling with two male occupants, alleging they were rushing to a sporting tournament,” said Maremane. The alleged speedsters are expected to appear before the Midrand Magistrate’s Court this morning, facing charges relating to reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit of 120 km/h. Maremane emphasised that speeding remains one of the biggest risks to road safety in Gauteng province.

“The conduct of drivers on Gauteng roads is not acceptable and this calls for stringent measures to curb this unwarranted behaviour. The majority of road fatalities are caused by driving vehicles at an excessive speed. “The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to intensify patrols on freeways, streets and public places in clearly marked vehicles as an available means for the prevention of road traffic violations. “Those who continue to disregard the rules and regulations of the road will be apprehended to face the full might of law,” Maremane.

Earlier this year, the Gauteng Traffic Police’s high-speed unit arrested a 36-year-old driver after she clocked 220 km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120 km/h along the N4 East freeway. At the time, Maremane said the woman was driving a red Volkswagen Golf 7 when she was identified by the high-speed unit which conducts operations on Gauteng major routes and freeways. “The driver was detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station, facing charges relating to reckless and negligent driving, with an alternative charge of driving in excess of the prescribed speed limit of 120 km per hour,” Maremane said at the time.