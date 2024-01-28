Four arrested after tins of Nan baby formula stolen in Kempton Park armed robbery

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested four men, shortly after a daring robbery of a supermarket in Kempton Park where items including tins of baby formula and money were stolen. Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the four men are aged between 27 and 35.

“On Friday, between 10am and 1pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s public order policing, the dog unit (K9), northern region task team and Kempton Park precinct officers conducted a high-density operation and four male suspects between the ages of 27 and 35 were apprehended,” said Thepa. She said the operation was initiated after the EMPD received a tip-off about the robbery of a supermarket.

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing a Kempton Park supermarket and stealing an undisclosed amount of money, seven tins of baby formula. Picture: EMPD “As EMPD officers were busy at the corner of Highveld and Agony Street, they were approached by a disturbed passer-by, alleging that a supermarket has just been robbed, not far from the roving roadblock,” said Thepa. She said EMPD officers were given the description of the vehicle which was used in committing the robbery.

“Officers responded, and while driving on Highveld Road, a blue Toyota Corolla hatchback, fitting the description of the wanted vehicle with four male occupants was spotted. An attempt to stop the vehicle failed as the Toyota Corolla drove away,” said Thepa. A high-speed chase ensued, and the Toyota Corolla was later cornered. “The Toyota Corolla and occupants were thoroughly searched, and officers uncovered two smartphones, an undisclosed amount of cash, seven tins of baby formula, a 9mm pistol with serial numbers tampered with plus live rounds,” said Thepa.

Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing a Kempton Park supermarket and stealing an undisclosed amount of money, seven tins of baby formula. Picture: EMPD “The foursome, facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, reckless and negligent driving, possession of suspected stolen items and possible armed robbery, were handcuffed and marched to the Kempton Park police station.” She said the four men are set to appear before the Kempton Magistrate’s Court. Last month, police in Ekurhuleni arrested five people following an armed robbery which occurred at a logistics building of the City of Ekurhuleni. Some of the stolen items were recovered during the arrest of the five people.