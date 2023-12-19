Police in Ekurhuleni arrested five people following an armed robbery that occurred at a logistics building of the City of Ekurhuleni, and recovered some of the stolen loot. The robbery happened on December 9, and the five were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) after investigations.

"During the day of Saturday, December 9, two armed male suspects on foot pretending to be postmen entered the logistics building situated in the Kempton Park area, overpowered the security personnel on duty, tied them up with shoelaces, and one suspect remained with them inside the guard room," said EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa. She said the robber, who remained with the subdued security guards, was talking on his phone regarding which container to break into and how to steal the contents. "Not long after, the thief left the guardroom. After a while, it became quiet, and the embarrassed security personnel managed to free themselves. They then raised the alarm. All the relevant stakeholders responded, and the CCTV cameras were viewed."

On the CCTV footage, a white Hyundai Accent and a Nissan NP300 were seen reversing into a container loaded with EMPD officers’ safety shoes. The container was forcefully opened. As investigations continued, one of the vehicles involved in the crime, the white Hyundai Accent, was spotted in Tembisa, occupied by only the driver.

Quizzed by police, the driver of the Hyundai Accent confessed about the robbery and promised to take them to the Birch-Acres area, where some of the stolen goods were kept. "The given address was visited, and two male house occupants, who happen to be Ekurhuleni employees, were found in possession of some of the loot before they were handcuffed. The third address in Johannesburg central was visited, and another Ekurhuleni male employee linked to the robbery was handcuffed," said Thepa. At another identified address, in Midrand, another man was found in possession of some of the stolen items and arrested. Police said the man said he had sold some of the robbed EMPD boots.

"The five law breakers, who are between the ages of 30 and 40, facing charges of possession of stolen goods were taken to Kempton Park, Rabie Ridge, Midrand, and Johannesburg Central police stations. A charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm was added because an unregistered 9mm Vector pistol with serial numbers filed off was uncovered from one of the suspects," said Thepa. She added that the Hyundai Accent sedan that was used in the commission of the crime was impounded. More arrests are imminent, added Thepa.