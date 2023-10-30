A Rustenburg resident in the North West is R64 million richer.
The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the man had claimed his R64,379,943.80 Powerball Plus jackpot prize from the October 20 draw.
Ithuba said the lucky winner is an avid participant in the National Lottery and purchased their ticket via the FNB banking app.
“With dreams now turned into a reality, he plans to make significant investments in the well-being and future of his family,” said Ithuba in a statement.
The winner also envisions plenty more time on the golf course and fishing expeditions.
“Each win tells a unique story, and we at Ithuba are always honoured to be a part of these life-changing moments,” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said.
“Our latest winner from Rustenburg is a testament to the dreams and aspirations our games bring to millions across South Africa. We are more than just a lottery; we are a beacon of hope. I wish him and his family all the best as they embark on this new chapter of their lives."
This month, two people in South Africa had their lives completely turned around after winning the R128 million Powerball jackpot.
Both winners purchased their tickets via the online banking platform - Absa and FNB.
Each winner walked away with over R64 million.
Both winners planned on buying themselves new houses and investing wisely.
IOL News