The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the man had claimed his R64,379,943.80 Powerball Plus jackpot prize from the October 20 draw.

A Rustenburg resident in the North West is R64 million richer.

Ithuba said the lucky winner is an avid participant in the National Lottery and purchased their ticket via the FNB banking app.

“With dreams now turned into a reality, he plans to make significant investments in the well-being and future of his family,” said Ithuba in a statement.

The winner also envisions plenty more time on the golf course and fishing expeditions.