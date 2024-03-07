Hyde Park teacher found hanging in school sports ground

A Johannesburg-based teacher was found hanging in Hyde Park Secondary School’s sports grounds on Wednesday, the Gauteng education department said. “According to information at our disposal, the educator was allegedly found hanging in the sports grounds of the school on Wednesday morning. Paramedics certified him dead on arrival,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Gauteng police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of the Grade 12 teacher. In another unrelated incident, education authorities in Gauteng have also revealed that a Grade 11 boy learner from Jeppe High School for Boys in Joburg passed away on Tuesday, after a rugby match with Hoërskool Die Anker in Brakpan. “It is alleged that the learner was not feeling well after the match. Paramedics on site tried to stabilise him and contacted an ambulance for further medical assistance,” said Mabona.

“Unfortunately, the learner succumbed shortly after the ambulance arrived.” Mabona said the provincial psycho-social support unit was dispatched to both schools for trauma counselling and support. “We are grateful to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) for also availing their services for additional support at these schools,” he said.

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane. File Picture: GDE Media Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane has expressed “deep saddened” over the passing of a teacher and the leaner. “We are deeply disheartened by these tragic incidents and wish to extend our most sincerest condolences to the families of the departed, as well as their respective school communities,” said Chiloane. Last month, Chiloane visited the Primrose Primary School in Germiston, following the incident where a Grade 6 boy learner, aged 13, allegedly shot the school principal.

IOL reported that the injured principal was rushed to hospital in an incident that has been described as “unfortunate” by the provincial department of education. Addressing the school’s learners, Chiloane urged them to always respect the teaching staff and the school’s management. “He (the learner accused of shooting the principal) did something that no one has ever done in our schools. You must respect your teachers, all the times. You must respect your school principal all the times. You must listen to them because your teachers are your parents in school,” said the MEC.