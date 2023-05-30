Ipid officer arrested after allegedly demanding R5 million from man operating Ponzi scheme

Pretoria - Two men, aged 42 and 48, are set to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today on charges of corruption and extortion. The court appearance follows their arrest by the Gauteng-based Hawks' serious corruption investigation team on Monday.

“An investigating officer of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) allegedly colluded with two accomplices who are members of the public,” said Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Philani Nkwalase. “They reportedly demanded R5 million from a businessman purportedly operating an illegal business (Ponzi scheme) in the country.” According to the Hawks, the implicated businessman and his employees reportedly paid approximately R219 000 to the Ipid official and his two accomplices.

“When the trio demanded more money, the matter was reported to the Hawks. “A case was subsequently opened and investigated, which led to the arrest of the duo. The third suspect is still at large,” said Nkwalase. In a separate case, earlier this year, two police sergeants based at Dobsonville SAPS in Gauteng were arrested by Ipid on charges including kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen goods.

At the time, Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the two police officers were appearing before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. “It is alleged that four members of the Dobsonville SAPS drove to Payneville in Springs on 17 February 2023 at about 2pm to search the property of the alleged suspect. They arrested the alleged suspect and confiscated money to the value of R35 000, gold, measuring scales and 25 litres of acidic mercury,” Suping narrated. “While inside the police van, the four officers allegedly demanded more money from the suspect, which he did not have at the time.”

Ipid believes the arrested man was told by the police officers to make calls to his contacts to raise the money. “They advised him to call his friends to help him raise the requested amount of money. Unfortunately, his friend could not assist,” said Suping. “They allegedly informed the suspect and his friend that he (suspect) was arrested until such time he is able to pay the required amount of money. The friend reported the incident to Ipid investigators, who worked jointly with SAPS and JMPD to track the officers and the state vehicle.