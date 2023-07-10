Joburg power outages: 18 hours and counting without lights in Randburg, more areas affected

Some parts of Randburg, Johannesburg, have been without power since 3 am, resulting in over 18 hours without electricity this snow-filled and icy Monday. These parts of Randburg include areas such as Bromhof, Boskruin, Northwold and Sonneglans, which have been off since about 3 am on Monday morning.

At about midday on Monday, City Power said the cause of the trip was due to stolen oil at one of the transformers which Eskom had since refilled and tested. The power was briefly restored around 1 pm, but residents said it tripped again minutes later. In an update at about 8 pm on Monday night, City Power said Randburg 11k and 6.6k Substations tripped on overload. This affected Bromhof, Boskruin, Sonneglans, Blairgowrie, Fontainebleau Ferndale and surrounding areas.

“Operators restored the power supply at 13:50. However, post load shedding 14:00-16:30, the power supply tripped. “Operators balanced the load, unfortunately, the load was still too high,” they said. City Power said they hoped the night shift team could restore power and said they were onsite balancing the load.

Other parts of Randburg, such as Craighall, Victory Park and Westcliff, have also been without power since 8 pm on Monday night. City Power said it was aware of a power outage affecting the area and a team had been sent to investigate the cause of the power outage. Other areas of Randburg, such as Olivedale, Windsor, Juskei Park and North Riding, experienced a power outage at about 12pm midday. They have not had power since. City Power said the outage was due to the Northriding 11kv Substation 475 Boundary distributor tripping due to an overload affecting Kya Sands, Northriding AH, and surrounding areas.

“At 11:30, the power supply was partially restored. However, at 12:50 the power supply tripped. A contractor is busy with repairs to restore the power supply,” they said. Meanwhile, in Bryanston and surrounding areas, City Power also said night shift operators had been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage. "We are aware that the power supply tripped, affecting Sharonlea, Bellairs Park, and surrounding areas. Night shift operators have been dispatched to investigate the outage cause. Further details will be confirmed in later updates.