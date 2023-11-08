Jub Jub back in court, facing 13 charges including rape dating back to 2006

Television presenter and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye will on Wednesday return to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court where he is facing at least 13 charges including rape, attempted murder and assault. The matter was previously before court in August following a request by Maarohanye’s lawyer, Terrence Ntsako Baloyi for additional time to study the docket.

The charges against the rapper date back to 2006. In July, the rapper handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a warrant that was issued for his arrest on three counts of rape, two of attempted murder and one of assault. He was later released on bail of R10,000. Under the bail conditions, the musician had been ordered to hand over his passport to the investigating officer and he is not allowed to have any contact with the victims.

Jub Jub’s lawyer, advocate Terrence Ntsako Baloyi. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) At the time, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, in a statement, explained how the musician was charged. “One of the complainants laid a rape charge with SAPS in February 2022 against Maarohanye, her former boyfriend. She alleged that the incidents of rape happened between 2006 and 2009 while she was in a relationship with him,” said Mjonondwane. “After seeing her speaking out about her ordeal on social media, more women decided that it was time to come forward and tell their stories about the humiliation and abuse they suffered at the hands of the accused,” she said.