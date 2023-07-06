Little kids, including a one-year-old, among the 16 people who have died from Boksburg gas leak

Gauteng police said a one-year-old baby is among the at least 16 people who have been confirmed dead at the Angelo informal settlement, in Boksburg, following nitrate inhalation believed to be associated with illegal mining activities in the area. Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said three children are among the dead.

“Sixteen people including three minor children aged one, six and 15 years-old have been declared dead while two were taken to a local hospital for medical examination after they inhaled what is believed to be a gas leakage in Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg on (Wednesday) July 5,” said Nevhuhulwi. “The police have opened inquest dockets for further investigation to determine the cause.” This is the cylinder that caused the #BoksburgGasLeak pic.twitter.com/MKCQBksRll — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 5, 2023 The initial death toll was reported as 24 but was revised down to 16 as the night progressed.

At least 16 more residents have been hospitalised due to the poisonous gas inhalation. The victims are eight men, five women and the three children. Four of the victims are reportedly in a critical condition.

William Ntladi, spokesperson for the Disaster and Emergency Management Services in the City of Ekurhuleni, clarified that there was no explosion, contrary to widespread reports last night. At least 16 people have died from inhaling nitrate oxide in Boksburg. Photo: Screengrab “We received a call about a gas explosion, but upon arrival, we found that a nitrate oxide cylinder had leaked, leading to inhalation poisoning among the people in and around the Angelo informal settlement,” Ntladi said. A secondary search is being conducted to locate other possible casualties within the shacks surrounding the area where the nitrate oxide cylinder was found. Ntladi emphasised that there was no explosion, and the scene was being treated as a crime scene, with law enforcement, forensic photographers, and pathologists present.

“The search for additional casualties will continue throughout the night as the unfolding scene is closely monitored,” he said. At least 16 people have died from inhaling nitrate oxide in Boksburg. Photo: Screengrab In January, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the death toll from a gas explosion in Boksburg in December had risen above 40. The gas explosion occurred when a gas tanker became stuck under a bridge and subsequently exploded on Christmas Eve last year.