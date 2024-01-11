Man arrested in Roodepoort for possession of stolen Opel Kadett

A 57-year-old man was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit for possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Radiokop, Roodepoort. On Monday, the JMPD received information about a stolen white Opel Kadett which was sought as per a Roodepoort SA Police Service (SAPS) case.

“The officers proceeded to the given location at the corner of Christiaan De Wet and Erasmus Road at the Papachinos restaurant parking. The officers monitored the vehicle until they noticed a male walking towards the vehicle,” according to JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. “The male entered the said vehicle, and before he drove off, the officers blocked the vehicle. They explained to the male the reason why he was stopped. He was arrested and detained at Roodepoort SAPS.” A 57-year-old man was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, an Opel Kadett, in Radiokop, Roodepoort. Picture: JMPD Earlier this week, IOL reported that the JMPD has arrested a 27-year-old man for possession of suspected stolen property after he was found riding a motorbike that had been reported stolen.

Fihla said the arrested man was detained at Sandton SAPS. “On Saturday, January 6, 2024, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers from the Tactical Response Unit received a lookout for a stolen white Bigboy motorcycle sought as per OR Tambo International SAPS,” Fihla said at the time. Police arrested a groceries delivery man who was using a motorbike reported stolen. Picture: Supplied/JMPD “The officers proceeded to patrol in the Sunninghill area, and while on patrol, they spotted a motorcycle fitting the description of the lookout travelling along Nanyuki Road in Sunninghill,” he said.