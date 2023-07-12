Premier Panyaza Lesufi says trucks on Gauteng roads were monitored constantly to safeguard them from possibly being torched by arsonists who have been on a fiery rampage since Sunday morning. At least 21 trucks have been torched in KZN, Limpopo and Mpumalanga since Sunday. No trucks have been charred in Gauteng, although two trucks did catch fire, but for reasons not related to the recent arson attacks in the trucking industry.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed police had deployed more boots on the ground to perform highway patrols in a bid to avert further mayhem, while the SANDF has been deployed and was seen setting up shop along the N3’s Mooi Plaza Toll. The attacks on trucks, said Cele during a media briefing from the SAPS Tshwane College, appeared to be acts of economic sabotage possibly linked to tender disputes. Lesufi took to Twitter to say Gauteng was using high-tech technology and cameras to monitor all strategic roads used by trucks entering or leaving the province. He congratulated the law enforcement authorities in Gauteng for their work thus far.

“We are using our high-tech technology to monitor all strategic roads used by trucks entering or leaving Gauteng. “Well done to our law enforcement agencies for implementing the vision. A better, safer Gauteng will emerge,” he said. We are using our high tech technology to monitor all strategic roads used by trucks entering or leaving Gauteng. Well done to our law enforcement agencies for implementing the vision. A better safer Gauteng will emerge #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/MMTeP5JZXG — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 12, 2023

No further trucks have been set on fire due to the recent carnage, which is understood to be linked to tender wars and economic sabotage, according to Cele, who said police had identified 12 persons of interest with respect to the alleged coordinated attacks on trucks. Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said two trucks that had been involved in fiery incidents in Gauteng were not linked to arson attacks on trucks. In one incident, a truck carrying flammable cargo had a burst tyre, leading to it overturning and bursting into flames while driving on the R59, while in another incident, a truck driver lost control of the truck and overturned, resulting in the trailer catching fire on the N12.

Meanwhile, Cele said there were no established links between the 2021 July riots and the recent truck arson cases. “There are 12 people of interest identified by name, address and the cars they drive. Police will have to take it from there,” said Cele. Cele said police had increased patrols on suspected routes and observed attacks were in the eastern parts of South Africa, KZN, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, “targeting a specific industry, but the rest of them it is some kind of industry which says it is part of economic war, it is part of tenders and so-called business mafias”.

“Those people are known, including the main convener and coordinator," said Cele. Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said police did have intelligence about the truck attacks, but it was not specific about where and what. “We had deployment on our highways and beefed up. While we still have a problem we will maintain deployment and a number of roadblocks to curb further the problem. We are hot on the heels of those responsible,” Masemola said.