PICS: R40,000 abandoned at Joburg shopping centre during anti-crime blitz where cops seized counterfeit goods worth R11 million

The SA Police Service (SAPS) in collaboration with various crime fighting agencies have seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth over R11 million in Johannesburg. During the blitz, police arrested 37 undocumented foreign nationals and seized over R40,000 in abandoned money.

SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said law enforcement agencies continue to dismantle and dislodge the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods across the country. “The SAPS' national counterfeit unit led another integrated take-down operation on Thursday, April 4 which targeted 18 shops inside a shopping centre in Fordsburg, Johannesburg,” she said. “This resulted in the seizure of counterfeit and illicit goods worth over R11 million and over R40,000 in abandoned cash. Police also arrested 37 undocumented foreign nationals.”

A police anti-crime blitz at a shopping centre in Fordsburg has led to the arrest of 37 undocumented foreign nationals, and the seizure of counterfeit goods worth R11 million. Picture: SAPS The team that executed a search and seizure warrant comprised of SAPS members, officials from the Department of Home Affairs, the SA Revenue Service (Sars), the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), Gauteng Traffic Police saturation unit, brand protectors, the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens and private security. A police anti-crime blitz at a shopping centre in Fordsburg has led to the arrest of 37 undocumented foreign nationals, and the seizure of counterfeit goods worth R11 million. Picture: SAPS “Over 8,000 items imitating well-known brands were seized during this operation which included cellphone chargers, cellphone covers, counterfeit labels as well as cellphones,” said Van Wyk. “The seized items also included various illicit electronic items such as headphones, earphones and Bluetooth speakers which are in contravention of the Electronic Communications Act No. 36 of 2005 and the Icasa Amendment Act No. 03 of 2006,” she said.