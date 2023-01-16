Protests over load shedding, service delivery gripped several parts of the country on Monday

Pretoria - The ongoing load shedding and electricity outages sparked protests in various communities across the country on Monday. Disgruntled community members from Boksburg, Kroonstad and Phoenix barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks to protest against power cuts.

Ekurhuleni councillor Lana Marais said she had a briefing with residents and they expressed how tired they are with the financial loss caused by load shedding. “We addressed grievances pertaining to the ongoing load shedding ... residents are tired of load shedding, the financial losses, and also the lack of restoration time in returning the electricity,” she said. In Phoenix, Durban, residents took to the streets after they were left without power for over 40 hours.

Community activist Pastor Collin Moodley said the Grove End area was the one affected. “This is an ongoing problem. We have normal load shedding, and then the electricity does not return at the stipulated hour. “Residents are fed up. Our light bills are still exorbitantly high, and now there has been an 18% increase. How does that work?

“People are throwing away bin bags of food. The heat in Durban is unbearable. “The community is on edge.” Earlier, Eskom postponed its media briefing scheduled to have taken place on Monday afternoon due to an urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter was due to provide an update. “Unfortunately, Eskom has had to postpone this afternoon’s media briefing due to emergency engagements with the president. While we aim to hold the media briefing as soon as possible, the date and time can only be confirmed once meetings with the president are concluded,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. Load shedding is wreaking havoc on many businesses around the country. In some areas, residents have complained their power did not return after load shedding.