‘Racist’ Belinda Migor’s comments are ‘horrific and deplorable’, says SAHRC, while EFF set to open criminal case

Johannesburg – The head of the SA Human Rights Commission has described Belinda Migor’s comments as “horrific and deplorable” while the EFF said it was gearing up to open a criminal case on Saturday against the “racist” white woman following her violent, racist comments. In the now viral voice note, Migor can be heard saying, among other things, that black men should be banned because they rape, steal, and kill, worse than any pit bull could, and they get away with it.

She also called for the uterus and ovaries of all black women to be cut out so they do not reproduce. She made the comments, supposedly in defence of pit bulls, after calls on the dangerous breeds to be banned after numerous deadly maulings. In an interview on Algoa FM News, the SAHRC commissioner André Guam said Migor’s comments on the WhatsApp voice-note were tantamount to hate speech. “It no doubt constitutes prima facie hate speech of the worst possible kind. As a result, the commission’s Gauteng provincial office is assessing the matter and a decision is pending to either investigate it or take it to the Equality Court.

“The court could also be approached to refer the matter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for possible prosecution,” said Guam. Migor has since blamed her racist rant on the “Pitbull lovers” WhatsApp group on her diabetes. “I’m diabetic. When your sugar is out of whack, which happens quite often, you don’t think clearly. You can’t focus. There’s like a cloud over your mind. Unfortunately, I don’t get that quite often. I’m on insulin. If my sugar is out of whack, that is why I don’t do an office job, I cannot do it,” TimesLive quoted her as saying.

The EFF in Gauteng said they were appalled by the violent, racist comments but they were certainly not surprised that they were made by a white woman from Benoni. The EFF’s Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said racism must have harsh legal consequences. “There must be harsh consequences for such remarks. Racism is a crime, one that is deeply rooted in this country. Just this week we watched the highest court in the land grant Janusz Walus parole for the murder of Chris Hani.

“This is an unremorseful murderer whose actions were an act of war. Yet he walks free having served a mere 30 years.” The EFF will be opening the case at 10am on Saturday at the Benoni police station. “The officials of the EFF in Gauteng will once again take a stand against these racists. We will open a case for hate speech, and the incitement to commit public violence against Belinda Migor, Catharine Estelle Smith and all the individuals in the racist WhatsApp group,” said Dunga.