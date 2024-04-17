‘Schools must understand it is people’s kids they are taking on trips’: Gauteng education MEC on learner drownings

An independent law firm has been appointed to probe the circumstances of the tragic drowning of two teenage learners in the Hennops River near Centurion during a school excursion on Monday. The two Daveyton Skills School in Benoni learners, aged 13 and 16, were attending a discipline camp held by non-governmental organisation Rising Stars Generation, at Rock Falls Adventure Ranch.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school on Wednesday where he expressed disappointment over yet another drowning of learners during school excursions. “We have put in place a very clear process that guides trips, that guides these excursions, especially of taking learners where there is water. We have put (guides) and every school is aware. If schools do not follow, it then puts us in a position where we then have to come in. The sad part is that we come in because kids have drowned,” the MEC told journalists at the school. “We have been clear, and I think all schools, not only in Gauteng, but across the country can see what is happening with trips that are unsanctioned, trips where there is water, trips where there is not enough educators on site and the vigilance of the educators.

“If things continue to happen this way, we will continue to act against those who have not done their work until educators understand that it is people’s children that they are taking there (on excursions),” said Chiloane. Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane has appointed a law firm to probe circumstances around the drowning of two learners from Daveyton Skills School in Benoni. File Picture He said “no one at the higher office” knew about this school’s trip. According to Chiloane, even the district office was not aware that the learners from the school, which caters for children with special needs, were going on an excursion. “Really, the fact that we did not sanction (the trip) puts me in a difficult position. I didn’t even know that the kids were being taken on a trip, no one knew at the higher office – the district office, the circuit office.”

On Tuesday, IOL reported that the preliminary report indicates that after activities had been concluded during the excursion, one of the learners suddenly ran towards the river close to the camp entrance and the other learner followed in an attempt to bring him back. “It is further alleged that the learner who ran off jumped into the river, prompting the second learner to try to rescue him. However, both learners unfortunately drowned as a result,” said Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona. In January, in a similar incident, Latoya Temilton, a Grade 7 learner from Laerskool Queenswood, drowned while on a leadership camp at the Wag ‘n Bietjie Resort in Witkoppen.