Seven pupils injured as taxi driver, without a driving licence, crashes into vehicle ferrying kids

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested a taxi driver in the Katlehong area, following a vehicle collision in which pupils were injured. The crash happened on Monday, according to EMPD spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele.

“While officers were patrolling on Sontonga Road, they received a complaint about an accident. Officers swiftly responded to the scene at the corner of Maskhane Street and Sontonga Road, where two vehicles were involved,” she said. A silver Toyota Quantum minibus carrying passengers had collided with a white Toyota Venture which was transporting school children. The driver of a Toyota Quantum vehicle has been arrested in Ekurhuleni after his vehicle crashed into a Toyota Venture transporting school children. Picture: EMPD “Seven school children between the ages of seven to 13 years were injured. Three of them sustained serious injuries and four had slight injuries. They were taken to Thelle Mogoerane (Regional Hospital) for treatment,” said Mphahlele.

“At this stage, it is not clear what caused the accident. The unlicensed driver of the Toyota minibus was arrested, facing charges of reckless and negligence driving.” The driver of a Toyota Quantum vehicle has been arrested in Ekurhuleni after his vehicle crashed into a Toyota Venture transporting school children. Picture: EMPD Last week, IOL reported that a Grade 6 learner from a school in Pretoria had died after he allegedly fell out of a moving scholar transport bus on Thursday. The Grade 6 learner from Modiselle Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, is the latest learner to die in school-related incidences in Gauteng, after Latoya Temilton drowned during an excursion.

The provincial Department of Education said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane was “deeply saddened” by the scholar transport incident. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the tragic incident happened on Thursday afternoon as learners were being transported home by the provincial government sponsored scholar transport bus. “It is alleged that the learner fell from the scholar bus and the rear wheels went over him, resulting in him losing his life,” Mabona said.

Meanwhile, Chiloane has called on drivers who transport children across the province to be cautious. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. File Picture: Supplied / GDE Media “Indeed, this is terribly saddening news. Scholar transport is an initiative that forms part of our critical interventions to alleviate pressure from parents. “As such, we expect our learners to be safely transported from home to school and back home,” said Chiloane.