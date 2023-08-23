Stolen Volkswagen Polo recovered by Ekurhuleni cops, found badly smashed up

A VW Polo hatchback that was reported stolen, has been found abandoned and badly smashed up in Boksburg North. Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers received information about a reported stolen vehicle with a case registered at Boksburg North police station, and when they found the silver VW Polo hatchback, it had been abandoned and damaged.

Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said no one was arrested, but the vehicle was seized by police for safekeeping. "On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bromberg special operations officers recovered a stolen motor vehicle on Jones Road in the Boksburg North area," said Thepa. "The EMPD officers received information from a reliable source about a reported stolen vehicle, as reported at the Boksburg North police station. Members followed up on the information, and a silver VW Polo hatchback matching the same description given in the tip-off, was found abandoned. The vehicle was damaged in front.

"Although no arrests have been made, the silver VW Polo hatchback was taken to the Aeroton police yard for safekeeping, pending further investigations," said Thepa. Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a stolen vehicle, with a case registered at Boksburg North police station, but the silver VW Polo hatchback was found with serious damages in front. Picture: EMPD Earlier this month, the EMPD recovered a stolen Suzuki Celerio hatchback after it was abandoned on the side of the road in Boksburg. Police in Ekurhuleni recovered a stolen Suzuki Celerio after it was abandoned in Boksburg as police officers closed in. Picture: EMPD At the time, Thepa said no arrests were made at the scene, but further investigations were under way “and the perpetrators will be captured soon”.

“On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at around 12 (midday), the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police’s special ops unit recovered a reported stolen motor vehicle on Jones Road around Jet Park, in the Boksburg area,” Thepa narrated. “Officers received information regarding a reported stolen vehicle, identified as being in motion in the Boksburg area. Following up on the information, the officers were led to Jones Road in Jet Park, where they found a silver Suzuki hatchback abandoned on the side of the roadway. “All necessary role players were summoned to the scene, and the vehicle was taken to the Aeroton police yard in Johannesburg for safekeeping,” said Thepa.