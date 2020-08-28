WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

5. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung reveals he wants a polygamous marriage Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has revealed that he would like to have more than one husband. Much to the shock of the guest on his show “Dinner At Somizi’s”.Jub Jub, Somizi explained that he wanted “to marry four or five men”. 4. Black mamba rescued off Durban beach A female black mamba was rescued by the South African Association for Marine Research after she was spotted in the surf at Durban's Addington beach.

“We can only speculate as to how she found herself on the beachfront. She could possibly have been a 'hitchhiker' and curled herself up in a vehicle that was travelling to Durban,” said the SAAMBR.

3. National Treasury releases list of Covid-19 tenders

Public scrutiny of Covid-19 tenders is set to increase after the government opened up its books on all companies that secured tenders during the pandemic.

The National Treasury has published all Covid-19 tender expenditures by the government and State entities as reports on the large-scale looting of relief funds meant to address the pandemic continue to grow.

2. Conservationist West Mathewson dies after being attacked on walk by beloved white lioness

Attacked by one of his beloved white lionesses, well-known conservationist and animal lover West Mathewson died from his injuries on the premises of his Lion Tree Top Lodge in Limpopo.

West was on his usual walk with the two rescued white lionesses with his wife following behind in a vehicle when he was attacked.

1. Nathaniel Julius mom: It was like they were killing a dog

The death of teenager Nathaniel Julius, who had Down Syndrome, sparked fierce running battles between police and residents in Eldorado Park after angry community members accused police of shooting the boy.

Nathaniel was allegedly shot by a police officer who reportedly later dumped him at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he died.

