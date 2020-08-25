Black mamba rescued off Durban beach

Durban - First a poisonous snake was rescued off an uMhlanga beach then an Australian surfer jumped on the back of a shark and punched it until it let a female swimmer go... and just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more crazy, we’ve come to tell you that a black mamba was rescued from Durban’s Addington Beach. Maybe it was out to enjoy some fun, sun and sea, we really don’t know. On Tuesday, the South African Association for Marine Biological Research said they had been expecting the call after the large snake was spotted on the South Pier recently. SAAMBR herpetologists Craig Smith and Lesley Labuschagne responded to the call for assistance from Metro Search and Rescue and immediately headed to the beach. “Even though they were prepared to collect a black mamba it was an extraordinary experience rescuing this 2.47m long snake on the beach,” the SAAMBR said. Posting on their Facebook page, the SAAMBR said black mambas were uncommonly found along the coastal belt, preferring deep valley areas with thick vegetation.

“They are commonly found in areas such as Reservoir Hills, Westville and Krantzkloof, to name a few. This particular snake had possibly come down through the canals and rivers that run into the harbour.”

Smith said the snake was so exhausted that when they approached her, she hardly noticed them.

“She was easy to handle and thankfully we remained calm. She was taken to uShaka Sea World where vet, Dr Francois Lampen, was standing by to assess her condition,” he said.

He added that the mamba will remain in the care of uShaka Sea World staff until she regains her strength and is declared fit for reintroduction into a suitable habitat.

Smith thanked the Metro Search and Rescue staff for keeping her safe until they arrived on the scene.

The Mercury