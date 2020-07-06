PICS: Deadly sea snake turns the tide at uMhlanga beach

Durban - A rare and highly venomous yellow-bellied sea snake, normally found in deep tropical ocean waters around the world, has been found stranded on uMhlanga’s main beach. Snake catcher Jason Arnold described it as a “rare sighting” and said it was not a common occurrence for this type of snake to end up on the beach. “In my 28 years of working with snakes, this is only the third one I have seen. However, this specimen is the first one I have ever been called out for,” said Arnold. He said the snake, which was caught and handed over to uShaka Sea World for evaluation, was highly venomous. But they rarely came into contact with people, so bites were extremely rare, said Arnold.

“Generally when these snakes wash up on the shore, it’s either because of strong currents that got the better of them or because the snake is old and weak, or sickly,” he said.

Arnold said the snake drew a lot of attention and many people assumed it was an eel.

He said it would have been irresponsible to release the snake without knowing why it had become stranded.

“It would simply wash up again, and this could end badly for beachgoers who may stumble upon it and could handle it, thinking it’s a non-venomous eel,” said Arnold.

Carl Schloms, the lead herpetologist at the Dangerous Creatures Reptile Park at uShaka, said this was the first time he had seen this type of snake.

He said it was about 60cm long and was yellow underneath, with black on top. It had a white-and-black-spotted paddle tail for movement. It was being kept at their quarantine facility for observation.

“Its body is in very good condition for a stranded animal,” said Schloms.

He said stranded snakes were often associated with large seas and strong currents, which was probably what had occurred in this instance.

“We are trying to get it to feed on small fish. It hasn’t eaten a meal yet but it is looking stronger,” said Schloms.

He advised the public to call the Dangerous Creatures Reptile Park or a snake catcher should they come across another yellow-bellied sea snake.

Describing the normal movement of these snakes, Arnold said they drifted around on the water surface.

“They are able to hold their breath for an extended period of time and will dive down to go hunting for fish. Although they are salt-water snakes, they also drink fresh water. They can detect fresh water, and they drink from raindrops,” said Schloms.

The Mercury