Wife in Joburg court after couple allegedly defrauded investor of R600,000 after promising him millions

A 30-year-old woman, who is the wife of an alleged cryptocurrency fraudster is set to make her first appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, the woman was arrested on Monday in Fourways, Gauteng, on charges of fraud and money laundering.

“The arrest relates to a probe into an investment scheme where the suspect and her husband allegedly defrauded an investor of R600,000 in 2021,” Hawks spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said. “It is reported that the suspect (the wife) went on a community radio station where she allegedly encouraged members of the community to invest in the alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.” At one point, the unnamed investor allegedly made an investment of R100,000 and received his dividends.

A couple is in hot water after they allegedly defrauded an investor in a fraudulent scheme. File Picture “He then invested an additional R500,000 into the scheme after an alleged promise of millions. After the R500,000 investment, he allegedly saw a reduction in the dividends and eventually received no dividends whatsoever,” said Rikhotso. After numerous failed attempts by the investor to get in touch with the couple, the matter was reported to the police. A case was opened and transferred to the Johannesburg Hawks serious commercial crime investigation unit for further probing.