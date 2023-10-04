Jerry Coovadia’s legacy is all around us - Pravin Gordhan

Veteran South African politician and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that the late Struggle icon Professor Hoosen Mahomed “Jerry” Coovadia’s legacy can be found all around the country, in the democracy he played a role in achieving. Gordhan was speaking to IOL on Wednesday after the funeral of Coovadia.

The late scientist and activist died on Wednesday and was buried according to Muslim rites. He was 83. Gordhan and Coovadia were good friends who shared many memories together, outside of politics and their anti-apartheid activism.

Former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and former KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs, Ravi Pillay, were in attendance as well. The body of Hoosen ‘Jerry’ Coovadia carried out the Riverside Soofie Mosque into a van to complete the burial ceremony. Picture: Jehran Naidoo Other well-known Indian activists and journalists were in attendance, including retired Judge Thumba Pillay. “He was a fine human being and someone who combined science, basic humanity, political activism, and excellence in his medical research and clinical work.

“He had a really sharp mind, one of the most brilliant that South Africa has produced,” Gordhan said. Coovadia also played an instrumental role in the formation of South Africa’s new health system, post-apartheid government, where health care had to reach far corners of the country and not just the developed, urban areas. “He was part of the generation of a new and future health system, but of course, he was disappointed with some of the outcomes.”

Having known one another for decades, having watched a country transition from an all-white dictatorship government into a democratic one, and having both played parts in the liberation together, Gordhan said Coovadia’s legacy is seen in “everything around us”. The funeral of late Struggle activist and medical practitioner Prof Hoosen ‘Jerry’ Coovadia was held at the Riverside Soofie Mosque. Picture: Jehran Naidoo. “It’s everything you see around us—the quality of democracy, the quality of medical research, the bravery to do things unpopular, to stand up for what is right, but most importantly, the democracy we have today,” Gordhan told IOL while walking up a hill to his car. Former KwaZulu-Natal cricket administrator, political activist, and friend of Coovadia, Cassim Docrat, said the late professor played a big role in the United Democratic Movement prior to South Africa’s independence.

Besides being a fierce politician, Docrat said he was a “wonderful man”. Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan expresses his condolences to the son of the late anti-apartheid activist and academic Professor Jerry Coovadia, Professor Imran Coovadia at the Riverside Soofie Mosque in Durban. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal “Jerry was very strong within the MDM movement. He just had the ability to unite people, especially people around him, whether at medical school, university, or his community. Jerry was a magnet. “He played a wonderful role in what South Africans have today, and it was unfortunate that in his later years, he was a bit bogged down, but I don’t think he ever lost the feel or the fight. We hope the legacy that he has left is continued by the people who are still around,” Docrat said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent an official message of condolence to his family. “As a family, you have been privileged to experience the love, warmth, and gentleness of a man who, as a human rights campaigner and rigorous scientist, made many outstanding contributions to the human family globally. “Beyond Forest Drive and the Riverside Mosque, the meaning of Jerry Coovadia is memorialised through the lives of millions of people in our own country and the world who owe their very existence to Jerry Coovadia’s excellence as a medical practitioner, researcher, and author of public health policy initiatives,” Ramaphosa wrote in a letter to the family.