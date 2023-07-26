KOO Colour Plate Bursary awardees are shining examples of culinary brilliance

Four exceptional young people who are the Colour Your Plate with KOO bursary recipients were presented with their diplomas at the famous and internationally respected Jacqui Cameron School of Food & Wine. Khothatso Mathibe, Lihle Mahambehlala, Kamohelo Ayanda Mokhele, and Lungelo Sphesihle Mbele were awarded year-long bursaries to not only sharpen their culinary skills at the Jacqui Cameron School of Food and Wine, but also provided a golden opportunity to be mentored by internationally renowned Chef, Reuben Riffle.

Four exceptional young people who are the Colour Your Plate with KOO bursary recipients were presented with their diplomas at the famous and internationally respected Jacqui Cameron School of Food & Wine. Khothatso Mathibe, Lihle Mahambehlala, Kamohelo Ayanda Mokhele, and Lungelo Sphesihle Mbele were awarded year-long bursaries to sharpen their culinary skills at the Jacqui Cameron School of Food and Wine. In addition, they were mentored by internationally renowned Chef Reuben Riffel. “They were an absolute delight to work with and always put their best foot forward. It came without question that they would excel from the beginning because their winning recipes are what got them the opportunity. I cannot wait to see what they will do in the various kitchens they will work in, if they don’t go ahead to open their own Michelin-starred restaurants because they are so talented and eager to showcase their skills,” said Jacqui Cameron.

During the debut season of Colour Your Plate with KOOin 2021, the company announced a fully funded 18-month R500,000 all-expenses-paid scholarship programme with the aim of identifying young culinary talent and equipping them to flourish in South Africa's thriving culinary sector. The students are not only said to have broadened their minds by trying out various cuisines, but they also gained essential expertise from the industry's best. Tiger Brands marketing director Edna Mohale-Maphita emphasised the importance of identifying and encouraging young talent, as they hold the key to South Africa’s future.