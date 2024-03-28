ANCWL accuses IFP mayor of bullying tactics, following lawyer’s letter to KZN deputy chairperson

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has slammed Zululand Mayor Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi for 'bullying' ANC deputy chairperson, Nomagugu Simelane. This comes after Buthelezi issued Simelane with a lawyer's letter claiming that she defamed him while speaking at an ANC rally in Vryheid at the weekend.

In the letter, which has been widely shared on social media, Buthelezi's lawyers said Simelane's statements defamed his character, both personally and in his capacity as mayor. "We are instructed to demand as we hereby do, that you immediately formally and publicly retract the statements within seven days of receipt hereof, failing which, our client will have no option but to seek damages in the amount of R10,000,000 against you as compensation for your wrongful and unlawful conduct. "We are further instructed to place on record that our client denies any accusations of unlawful and wrongful conduct," the letter reads.

Reacting, the ANCWL provincial secretary, Zama Sokhabase said: "The letter is a clear attempt to deflect attention from a range of serious allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by a number of female staffers of the council. “By resorting to threats of legal action against comrade Simelane, Councillor Buthelezi is demonstrating a regrettably patriarchal and bullying approach, while seeking to evade accountability for his alleged misconduct,” she added.

ANCWL KZN deputy chairperson and provincial Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane. File Picture Sokhabase said the allegations of sexual misconduct against Reverend Buthelezi are deeply troubling and must be thoroughly investigated. She said such alleged behaviour is a clear abuse of power and betrayal of trust, and is utterly unacceptable.

“He must address these allegations directly and transparently, cooperating fully with any investigations, without threatening those who are publicly condemning these allegations. “You can't be accused of gender-based violence and, before you even clear yourself, proceed to attempt to threaten or intimidate another woman,” Sokhabase said. Buthelezi, who also sits at the new traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, faces allegations of sexual abuse. He has since denied the claims. Buthelezi told the Daily News that he has been subjected to a malicious smear campaign since November 2017 when he became the mayor of Zululand.