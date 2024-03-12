The Democratic Alliance is calling for KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to intervene as a city-wide strike by disgruntled municipal workers enters its third week. The illegal strike began on February 27 and workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) are demanding pay parity to that of Ekurhuleni Municipality and/or implementation of Category 10 pay scales.

The DA's Francois Rodgers said they want a meeting with the premier due to the lack of service delivery, in the country’s third largest municipality, reaching crisis levels. "The situation is now critical as anarchy reigns. This amid outages of both water and electricity that have lasted ten days or more, with reports of sabotage and vandalism of municipal property," he said. Rodgers added that the strike is crippling the municipality.

Piles of rubbish dropped by illegal dumpers on North Coast Road, under Umngeni bridge in Durban Picture: Doctor Ngcobo Slamming the threats of intimidation and violence against non-striking staff and the non-collection of refuse, Rodgers said the adverse effects of the strike pose a growing and serious risk of health hazards. "It is clear that eThekwini’s ANC-run council is unable to deal with the strike. As in the case of our province’s ongoing water crisis, it is causing massive harm to KZN’s economy, its residents and to councillors - and it must be stopped," he said.

Clean up teams were escorted by Metro Police as they worked to clean up the Durban CBD. Picture; Doctor Ngcobo He said intervention from the Premier and her cabinet is way overdue. It is now imperative that they bring an end to the dire circumstances facing KZN’s vital metro.

The Economic Freedom Fighters on Tuesday picketed outside the Durban City Hall. "Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda must stop being pompous and listen to the grievances of the workers,“ said EFF KZN chairperson, Mongezi Twala. Kaunda is expected to hold a media briefing on Wednesday to detail the City’s service delivery programme after the protracted illegal strike action.