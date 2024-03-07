EXPLAINED: This is why eThekwini municipal workers have downed tools

Hundreds of eThekwini Municipality employees, affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) downed tools last week, leaving residents without access of basic necessities like water and electricity. Some municipal-run facilities like clinics have also been forced to close while businesses in the Durban central business district are struggling to operate with the amount of trash piling up right outside their entrances. Refuse collection has also been affected, with residents and business forced to keep refuse inside their properties until further notice.

WHEN DID IT START? According to eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, the illegal strike began on February 27. WHY DID STAFF DOWN TOOLS?

"Based on the information submitted, it would seem that Samwu is demanding pay parity to that of Ekurhuleni Municipality and/or implementation of Category 10 pay scales," Kaunda said. He said the matter regarding the implementation of the Wage Curve is still under negotiation at national level as it is a national competence. In Ekurhuleni, workers are demanding a 15% or R4,000 wage increase. Samwu is also calling for a sectoral minimum wage of R15,000 per month. WHAT ACTION HAS ETHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY UNDERTAKEN?

The City has since obtained an urgent interdict from the Labour Court against striking employees as well as those that are members of Samwu, prohibits any unlawful conduct, acts of violence and interference with the City's activities, services, and operations. "It further restrains the striking employees from intimidating, harassing, assaulting, threatening or perpetuating acts of violence against employees, service providers or those accessing offices or workstations," Kaunda said.

Scenes from a protest outside the City’s offices in Electron Road. Picture: Supplied Scenes from a protest outside the City’s offices in Electron Road. Picture: Supplied WERE ANY EMPLOYEES SUSPENDED OR ARRESTED?

So far, 20 employees have been suspended and at least 13 people arrested following a protest outside the City's offices in Electron Road, in Springfield. WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? The City is expected to give an update on the situation on Thursday.