GET BACK TO WORK! eThekwini mayor gets tough on striking municipal workers

eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has ordered striking city employees to get back to work. So far, 20 staff have been suspended over their involvement in the strike, which began on February 27. A further 13 people were arrested following a protest outside the City's Electron Road offices.

Speaking during a special Executive Committee on Tuesday, Kaunda called on the municipality's administration to take all necessary steps to ensure that those involved in the illegal strike get back on duty or face dismissal. “As the leadership of the City we will not tolerate anarchy. We are not running a Banana Republic, nor will we be held to ransom,” Kaunda said. “We are now focusing our attention on restoring basic services such as water and electricity in all areas affected by the illegal strike.”

He added that the City remains committed to urgently reinstating services such as the provision of water and electricity, while addressing security threats posed by infrastructure sabotage. Piles of trash line the streets in most of the Durban City Centre following a strike by municipal employees. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

“Communities who have been without water and electricity for several days are bearing the brunt of this unlawful strike action. Patients have also sadly been unable to access healthcare,” Kaunda said. Kaunda noted that the City has yet to receive a memorandum of grievances or a petition from workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU), apart from a one-page letter submitted to the Ekurhuleni Municipality. "Based on the information submitted, it would seem that SAMWU is demanding pay parity to that of Ekurhuleni Municipality and/or implementation of Category 10 pay scales," Kaunda said.

Last week, the City obtained an urgent interdict against striking workers after threats were made against non-striking staff and infrastructure damaged.

Meanwhile, the City has sourced metro police and other law enforcement agencies to escort staff to clear roads, deal with electrical faults, water leaks, burst pipes and refuse removal. Kaunda said both metro police and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are on high alert and will take the necessary action. "Contractors have also been engaged to attend to water and electricity faults and a team has been set up to analyse all video footage of the destruction of property, including abuse of state vehicles that were in the hands of Municipal employees who participated in the illegal strike. This process is underway, and culprits are being identified," Kaunda said.